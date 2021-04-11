FairCoin (FAIR) Reaches Market Cap of $4.27 Million

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. FairCoin has a market capitalization of $4.27 million and approximately $21,549.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FairCoin has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One FairCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0802 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005081 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 66.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.11 or 0.00139298 BTC.

About FairCoin

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairCoin Coin Trading

