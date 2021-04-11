Falcon Project 24 Hour Volume Reaches $40,116.00 (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Falcon Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. Falcon Project has a market cap of $7.47 million and $40,116.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00068130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.12 or 0.00296539 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.38 or 0.00722248 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,899.71 or 1.00288378 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.50 or 0.00796122 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00017977 BTC.

Falcon Project Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com . The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Falcon Project Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using US dollars.

