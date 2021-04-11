Falconswap (FSW) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $479,261.00

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Falconswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000748 BTC on popular exchanges. Falconswap has a total market capitalization of $16.71 million and $479,261.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Falconswap has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00056131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020496 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00083989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.84 or 0.00616491 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00043089 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00033137 BTC.

Falconswap Profile

Falconswap is a coin. It launched on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

