Family Legacy Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,962 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $187.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $341.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.17, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.86.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

