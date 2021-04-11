Family Legacy Inc. Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,697,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Shares of VO stock opened at $227.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $139.33 and a 12 month high of $227.80.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

