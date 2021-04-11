Family Legacy Inc. Has $3.73 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Family Legacy Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for 1.8% of Family Legacy Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,750.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJG opened at $132.55 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $73.66 and a 12-month high of $133.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.53.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

