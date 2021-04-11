Family Legacy Inc. Purchases 7,385 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,796,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,264,000 after buying an additional 266,116 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,878,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7,622.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 220,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,465,000 after buying an additional 217,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,021,000.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $88.79 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.21 and a 52 week high of $94.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.95.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

