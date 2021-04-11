Family Legacy Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,409 SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Family Legacy Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,252,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,486,000 after purchasing an additional 20,051 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 750,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,702,000 after buying an additional 22,101 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 667,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,214,000 after buying an additional 184,195 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 644,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,646,000 after buying an additional 78,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 593,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,291,000 after acquiring an additional 53,556 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $82.59 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $39.17 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.75.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

