Family Legacy Inc. Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.7% of Family Legacy Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,557,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 10,027 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,024,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,372.20 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,038.00 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,112.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,177.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Truist upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,930.67.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

