Family Legacy Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,195 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV stock opened at $82.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.70. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.