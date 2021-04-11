FantasyGold Hits Market Cap of $251,838.16 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 24% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $251,838.16 and $13.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded down 23.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00068885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.87 or 0.00297562 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.28 or 0.00732440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,250.41 or 1.00230777 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.98 or 0.00801815 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00018383 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars.

