Fantom (FTM) Hits 1-Day Volume of $69.06 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Fantom coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fantom has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and approximately $69.06 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fantom alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00054546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020396 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00081481 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.83 or 0.00615115 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00038433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00031984 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom (FTM) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.