Farmers Trust Co. Buys 5,239 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 2.1% of Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security Asset Management increased its position in Pfizer by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Pfizer by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,040,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,341,000 after purchasing an additional 924,796 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.57. The firm has a market cap of $204.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

