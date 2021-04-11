Farmers Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,023 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 7,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,349,000 after acquiring an additional 71,780 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $226.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.11 and a 1-year high of $227.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

