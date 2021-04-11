Farmers Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Farmers Trust Co. cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 75.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,140 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 92,708 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 41,784 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 290.8% during the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 35,873 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 26,694 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 36.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 2.1% in the first quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 4.9% during the first quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,899 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen raised their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.64.

INTC stock opened at $68.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.23. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The firm has a market cap of $277.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

