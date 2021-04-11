Farmers Trust Co. Grows Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 183,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,818 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.3% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $30.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.92. The firm has a market cap of $214.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

