Farmers Trust Co. Has $1.17 Million Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Farmers Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,457 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,838,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,082,000 after acquiring an additional 11,831,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,258,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,812,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,308,000 after buying an additional 5,429,296 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,598,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,088,000 after buying an additional 3,097,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $34,949,000. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.87.

HBAN stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

