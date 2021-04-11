Farmers Trust Co. Has $5.58 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Farmers Trust Co. cut its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,687 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 60,308 shares during the period. HP makes up approximately 1.3% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $5,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HP by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in HP by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 36,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in HP by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 40,705 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in HP by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 51,233 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HP to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.15.

Shares of HP stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $32.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average is $24.26.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

