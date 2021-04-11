Farmers Trust Co. Has $6.40 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.5% of Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $337.11 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $198.75 and a 1 year high of $338.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $318.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

