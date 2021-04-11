Farmers Trust Co. Has $7.65 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,289 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.8% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after buying an additional 247,593 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $187.89 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.48 and a 200-day moving average of $162.86. The company has a market capitalization of $341.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

