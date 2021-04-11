Farmers Trust Co. Has $8.44 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,855 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.9% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Visa by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Visa by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.04.

Shares of V stock opened at $222.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $434.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.42. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $159.15 and a one year high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

