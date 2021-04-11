Farmers Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 690.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,232,196,000 after buying an additional 360,344 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,548,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,562,000 after acquiring an additional 31,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $623,757,000 after acquiring an additional 269,127 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,517 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,280,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $454,612,000 after purchasing an additional 27,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT stock opened at $386.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.