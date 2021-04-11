Farmers Trust Co. Invests $1.98 Million in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,993 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,946,612.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of -378.18 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.32. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $39.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.