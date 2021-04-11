Farmers Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Farmers Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises 1.3% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $662.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $229.69 and a 12 month high of $669.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $572.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $481.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.71.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

