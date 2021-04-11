Farmers Trust Co. Purchases 610 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,511,619,000 after buying an additional 1,207,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,323,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,157,267,000 after buying an additional 82,102 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,856,000 after buying an additional 298,628 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,836,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,874,000 after acquiring an additional 111,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,585,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,679,000 after acquiring an additional 86,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.78.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $421.58 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $304.55 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

