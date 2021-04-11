Farmers Trust Co. Sells 2,518 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,340 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in EOG Resources by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,838 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $264,589,000 after buying an additional 800,986 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $231,414,000 after buying an additional 1,276,844 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $230,073,000 after buying an additional 1,579,499 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034,844 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $201,217,000 after acquiring an additional 210,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $71.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $77.14. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of -138.02 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.36.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EOG Resources from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.56.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

