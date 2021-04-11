Farmers Trust Co. Sells 349 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,839 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $374.10.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.48, for a total transaction of $1,529,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,203,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 271 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.65, for a total transaction of $102,885.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,885 shares of company stock worth $6,463,297 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $403.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.59, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $417.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.04.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

