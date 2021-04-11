Farmers Trust Co. Sells 4,601 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,601 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 1.4% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 40,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $2,499,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 70,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC opened at $40.50 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $41.54. The company has a market cap of $167.43 billion, a PE ratio of 109.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average of $30.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

