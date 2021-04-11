Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by American National Bank

American National Bank grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 388.6% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.70.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.29 per share, for a total transaction of $48,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $29,052.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $50.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $31.87 and a 12-month high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.16%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

