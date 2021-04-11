Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises approximately 3.1% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST opened at $50.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $31.87 and a 1 year high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.16%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.29 per share, with a total value of $48,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $29,052.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.70.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

