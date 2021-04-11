Feathercoin Market Cap Reaches $8.39 Million (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $8.39 million and approximately $37,038.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Feathercoin has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00008326 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000108 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

