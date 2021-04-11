Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,171,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,646 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.53% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $99,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRT. Scotiabank cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Capital One Financial lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.78.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $105.42 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

