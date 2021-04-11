Fera Price Tops $0.0259 on Top Exchanges (FERA)

Fera (CURRENCY:FERA) traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Fera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fera has a market cap of $4.81 million and approximately $351,121.00 worth of Fera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fera has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00068885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.87 or 0.00297562 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.28 or 0.00732440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,250.41 or 1.00230777 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.98 or 0.00801815 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00018383 BTC.

Fera’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,933,016 coins. The official message board for Fera is medium.com/@ferastrategies . Fera’s official Twitter account is @ferastrategies and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fera is www.ferastrategies.com

