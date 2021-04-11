Financial Comparison: Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) & TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) and TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Atlas pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. TORM pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.7%. Atlas pays out 64.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlas has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

52.1% of Atlas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of TORM shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas and TORM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas 21.49% 9.14% 3.64% TORM 18.55% 14.72% 7.49%

Risk & Volatility

Atlas has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TORM has a beta of -363.3, meaning that its stock price is 36,430% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atlas and TORM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas 0 3 3 0 2.50 TORM 0 0 1 0 3.00

Atlas presently has a consensus price target of $17.79, indicating a potential upside of 25.78%. Given Atlas’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Atlas is more favorable than TORM.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlas and TORM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas $1.13 billion 3.08 $439.10 million $0.78 18.13 TORM $693.00 million 0.97 $166.02 million N/A N/A

Atlas has higher revenue and earnings than TORM.

Summary

Atlas beats TORM on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships. It also provides fast-track mobile turbine power to various industries. In addition, the company plans, finances, constructs, and commissions permanent power plants. Further, it provides customized turnkey solutions comprising plant design, fast-track installation, balance of plant, and decommissioning. Atlas Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About TORM

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel. As of March 1, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

