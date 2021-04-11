Financial Review: NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) and Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) and Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of NASB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of Riverview Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of NASB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Riverview Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

NASB Financial pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Riverview Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Riverview Bancorp pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Riverview Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NASB Financial and Riverview Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NASB Financial N/A N/A $103.50 million N/A N/A Riverview Bancorp $86.76 million 1.78 $15.75 million $0.69 10.01

NASB Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Riverview Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

NASB Financial has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riverview Bancorp has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NASB Financial and Riverview Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NASB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Riverview Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Riverview Bancorp has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.54%. Given Riverview Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Riverview Bancorp is more favorable than NASB Financial.

Profitability

This table compares NASB Financial and Riverview Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NASB Financial N/A N/A N/A Riverview Bancorp 16.54% 6.80% 0.78%

Summary

Riverview Bancorp beats NASB Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

NASB Financial Company Profile

NASB Financial, Inc. operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides home loans, mortgage loans and mortgage refinance products, and IRA loans; commercial real estate loans, such as multifamily, construction, land development, industrial warehouse, office, retail, single-purpose restaurant, single family, and hotel loans; and construction and development loans. The company operates 11 branch offices, 50 ATMs, and 3 mortgage loan offices. NASB Financial, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Grandview, Missouri.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management. The company operates through a network of 18 branch offices in Camas, Washougal, Stevenson, White Salmon, Battle Ground, Goldendale, and Vancouver, Washington; and Portland, Gresham, Tualatin, and Aumsville, Oregon. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

