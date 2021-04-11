Financial Review: Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) and InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF)

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) and Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for InPlay Oil and Vantage Drilling, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InPlay Oil 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vantage Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares InPlay Oil and Vantage Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InPlay Oil -269.03% -79.53% -28.11% Vantage Drilling -83.97% -25.83% -12.37%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InPlay Oil and Vantage Drilling’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InPlay Oil $52.15 million 0.56 -$20.23 million N/A N/A Vantage Drilling $760.85 million N/A $455.73 million N/A N/A

Vantage Drilling has higher revenue and earnings than InPlay Oil.

Risk and Volatility

InPlay Oil has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vantage Drilling has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vantage Drilling beats InPlay Oil on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta. The company also holds interest in the Belly River light oil property; and the Duvernay Formation. InPlay Oil Corp. is based in Calgary, Canada.

Vantage Drilling Company Profile

Vantage Drilling Company, through its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services in the United States and internationally. It offers drilling units, related equipment, and work crews under contract to drill oil and natural gas wells. The company also provides construction supervision and operations management services for drilling units owned by others. As of March 6, 2015, it owned a fleet of seven drilling units, including three ultra-deepwater drillships and four ultra-premium jackup rigs. The company primarily serves multinational oil and natural gas companies, government owned oil and natural gas companies, and independent oil and natural gas producers. Vantage Drilling Company was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.

