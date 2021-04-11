Financial Services Advisory Inc Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,254,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $79.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.96. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $79.25.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

