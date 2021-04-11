Financial Survey: Emerald (NYSE:EEX) & QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI)

QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) and Emerald (NYSE:EEX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.9% of Emerald shares are held by institutional investors. 47.1% of QuoteMedia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Emerald shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares QuoteMedia and Emerald’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuoteMedia $11.79 million 1.65 $560,000.00 N/A N/A Emerald $360.90 million 1.10 -$50.00 million $0.85 6.46

QuoteMedia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Emerald.

Profitability

This table compares QuoteMedia and Emerald’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuoteMedia -1.91% N/A -4.98% Emerald -402.06% 8.30% 2.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for QuoteMedia and Emerald, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuoteMedia 0 0 1 0 3.00 Emerald 0 4 0 0 2.00

QuoteMedia currently has a consensus target price of $0.25, indicating a potential upside of 16.28%. Emerald has a consensus target price of $3.99, indicating a potential downside of 27.41%. Given QuoteMedia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe QuoteMedia is more favorable than Emerald.

Volatility and Risk

QuoteMedia has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emerald has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QuoteMedia beats Emerald on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia, Inc. provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet. The company also offers market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, wireless applications, and custom development. In addition, its data feed coverage includes equities, options, futures, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, and indices. Further, the company provides financial data delivery application products and components comprising quote modules, charts, market movers, news, watch lists, tickers, market summaries, option chains, SEC filings, investor relations solutions, component fundamentals, and others. Additionally, it offers Quotestream, a Web-delivered embedded application, which provides real-time, tick-by-tick, and streaming market quotes and research information; and Quotestream Mobile that allows users to access financial data, news, and charting in real time or delayed modes from various handheld devices. The company also provides Quotestream Professional, which offers market coverage, data, customizable screens, charting, technical analysis, news, and research data primarily to financial services professionals and their support personnel; Web Portfolio Manager that allows users to track their holdings, conduct research, and analyze performance for stocks, mutual funds, and indices listed on exchanges; and Quotestream Connect that delivers real time data feeds to individual users to power third party applications. QuoteMedia, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications. In addition, the company operates Elastic Suite platform that streamlines the wholesale buying process for brands and retail buyers; and Flex platform. Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

