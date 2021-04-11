FinNexus (FNX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.00 Million

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, FinNexus has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FinNexus coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000818 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FinNexus has a market cap of $13.88 million and $5.00 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FinNexus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00055377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00020345 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00087785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $367.60 or 0.00611779 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00043235 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00034931 BTC.

About FinNexus

FinNexus (CRYPTO:FNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 28,217,626 coins. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

FinNexus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FinNexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FinNexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.