FIO Protocol Price Hits $0.41 on Top Exchanges (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000683 BTC on major exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $94.16 million and $16.68 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000317 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001102 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002215 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 751,995,582 coins and its circulating supply is 229,436,435 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars.

