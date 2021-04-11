Fire Lotto Price Down 36.2% Over Last 7 Days (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Fire Lotto has a market cap of $164,069.85 and approximately $15.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fire Lotto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Fire Lotto has traded 36.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00066117 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004103 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000481 BTC.

About Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

