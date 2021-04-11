Firo (FIRO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $19.66 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Firo has a total market cap of $153.48 million and approximately $19.66 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.07 or 0.00021880 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Firo has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,735.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,153.72 or 0.03605422 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.89 or 0.00421684 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $685.80 or 0.01148058 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.45 or 0.00507985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $271.55 or 0.00454592 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.06 or 0.00373408 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00033869 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.16 or 0.00206181 BTC.

About Firo

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,742,903 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

