First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Stock Holdings Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,605,147 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,952 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.76% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $98,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 462.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 72.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

FFBC stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $893,714.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 241,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,474. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $345,436.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 282,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,003.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FFBC. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.