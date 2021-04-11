First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 17,968 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,968 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First Hawaiian Bank owned 3.85% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $23,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QEFA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 969.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,874,000 after buying an additional 504,355 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 261,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,277,000 after purchasing an additional 167,961 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 217,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 89,592 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,668,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 415,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,463,000 after purchasing an additional 35,135 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

QEFA opened at $73.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.52. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $53.87 and a 1 year high of $73.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.