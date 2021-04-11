First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 3,767 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,374 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $297.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $276.32 and a 200-day moving average of $274.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.91 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.17.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

