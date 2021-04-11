First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,837 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,938,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,357 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,675 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,204,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 5,281 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNH opened at $376.30 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $258.18 and a 12 month high of $380.50. The stock has a market cap of $355.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $353.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.45.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $51,697,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,774 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

