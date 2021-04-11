First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 84.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,354,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,372,000 after buying an additional 138,203 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,850,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,912,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,332,812,000 after buying an additional 59,723 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,860,000 after buying an additional 39,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $2,966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,697,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.01, for a total transaction of $3,080,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,282 shares of company stock valued at $222,734,086. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $781.57.

The Trade Desk stock opened at $692.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 237.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $728.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $749.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.55 and a 12 month high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

