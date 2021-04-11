First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $449.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.39.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Insiders sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $330.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $165.36 and a one year high of $356.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $330.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.97.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.