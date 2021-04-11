First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,397,000 after buying an additional 19,810 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,941,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 25,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,835,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $753.74.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $784.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $732.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $748.32. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $488.00 and a twelve month high of $826.81. The company has a market capitalization of $92.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.35, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $393,084.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares in the company, valued at $169,758. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.