First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,790 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after buying an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,193,453,000 after buying an additional 876,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,779,881,000 after buying an additional 599,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,202,604,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $1,234,190.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,420.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total value of $928,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,994,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,330 shares of company stock worth $16,256,366. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $231.28 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.01. The firm has a market cap of $213.01 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

